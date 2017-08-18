BMW 135i with a Dinan S65 V8

This BMW 1M clone was built by Performance Technic in Fremont, California for one lucky client. The team started with a BMW 135i E82 and installed a lot of parts off a E92 M3. They started with the 4.0 L S65 V8 that produces 414 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. However Stephen Freeth at SD Auto Tech rebuilt the engine with a Dinan stroker kit which boosted the engine’s displacement to 4.6 L and upped the power to 502 horsepower. Performance Technic upgraded the ECU with a E92 M3 GTS tune. Behind the engine you find a Getrag seven-speed dual-clutch transmission from the E92 M3. The team finished the project with full 1M body kit, M3 gauges, wheels, seats, and steering wheel.

Source: Performance Technic via BMW Blog