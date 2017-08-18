Subaru BRZ with a Turbo 2JZ

After our feature on RAK Garage‘s Mazda RX-8 with a VQ37VHR V6, owner Dariusz Łuczak wanted to share his newest creation. Dariusz finishing up work on a Subaru BRZ for a customer who will use it full time to drift.

Power comes from a 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six with a BorgWarner S360 turbocharger. A reliable combination that will produce 600-650 horsepower. Behind the engine sits a BMW five-speed manual transmission from a M57 inline-six, connected to a 350Z rear end with an Infiniti diff with 3.69 gears. The sports car also uses axles and hubs from a Nissan 350Z.

The front and rear suspension was upgraded using a FAT Drift Performance lock kit with ISC adjustable coilovers. The steering kit gives the wheels 68-degrees of lock.

Source: RAK Garage and Dariusz Łuczak