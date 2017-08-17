Mustang with a Turbo K20/K24 Update

Since our previous article we have gained a lot more information on the Foxbody Mustang with a Honda K-series inline-four. All the tuning and some work is being completed by TDC Performance with custom fabrication by All In Fab. You can follow all the progress on the project’s FB page.

The K-series inline-four is being built by 4 Piston Racing with a goal of 1,000 horsepower. It features a K24 block with Darton ductile iron sleeves, Wiseco HD turbo pistons, custom GRP rods, full ACL Race bearing kit (main, rod, thrust), and custom oil pan.

On top of the engine will sit a 4 Piston Racing Pro 156 CNC head with 4 Piston Racing turbo camshafts, Ferrea Competition Plus valves, Ferrea HD valve springs with titanium retainers, and 1/2″ ARP studs. The engine will also feature eight TDC 2000 cc injectors, Forced Performance Super 99 turbo system, and be controlled by a AEM ECU.

Behind the engine sits a FTI Performance Level 4.5 TH400 three-speed automatic transmission. Suspension upgrades include UPR K-member, Viking double-ajustable shocks, and Strange disc brakes.

