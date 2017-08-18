1955 Nomad with a 509 ci Chevy Big-Block V8

When a customer wanted the ultimate Nomad they turned to Classic Car Studio in St. Louis, Missouri. The company set out to transform a 1955 Chevy Nomad into a unique beast which they affectionately call the “GoneMad 55”.

When considering the handling and power goals of the project, Classic Car Studio decided against using the factory chassis instead using a Roadster Shop Revo chassis. This gave the car a solid foundation with strong 10 gauge 4″x4″ boxed rails. It also gave the car a Flaming River power rack and pinion, IFS, Triangulated 4-bar rear suspension and AFCO Pro Touring coilovers front and back.

When you want naturally-aspirated power, you can’t go wrong with a Chevy big-block V8. The team chose a Shafirrof Racing 509 ci V8 which produces 625 horsepower and 638 lb-ft of torque. The engine is built using a World/BMP 409 aluminum block, Scat crank and rods, Clevite 77 H-series pistons, and 2nd Design Comp hydraulic camshaft. On top you find Edelbrock 409 aluminum heads with custom CNC porting, custom Manley stainless valves, Edelbrock large port intake, and two Edelbrock 600 cfm carburetors.

Considering the tremendous power the V8 makes, the team needed an equally strong drivetrain. The transmission is a Bowler 4L80-E four-speed automatic with a billet triple-disc lockup torque converter and 1350 slip yoke. Out back is a Strange Pro Iron Ford 9″ rear end with a Truetrac limited-slip differential.

To help the Nomad stop the team installed Wilwood disc brakes with 13″ rotors and six-piston calipers in front and 13″ rotors and four-piston calipers in back. Covering the brakes are a set of set of Billet Specialties SLG 15 wheels with 18″x8″ in front and 20″x12″ in rear.

The changes didn’t stop when it came to the interior. There you can find the seats and other accents covered in leather by Relicate. The most striking modification might be the custom one-piece wood headliner.

Source: Classic Car Studio (project page)