For Sale: Custom Ferrari 250 GTE with a Chevy V8

This custom 1963 Ferrari 250 GT/E is for sale on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $120,000 located in Camarillo, California. Joe Allesandrino explained to the guys at RoadHeads he built the car from a left-over body from a Ferrari GTO conversion. The car rides on a custom tube chassis with Art Morrison suspension. The powertrain consists of a Chevy 302 ci V8 connected to a Viper six-speed manual with double overdrive and a Ford 9″ rear end with Trac-Loc and 4.56 gears.

