Belly Tank Hot Rod with a Chevy V8

Max and Kyle from RoadHeads stopped by Joe Alessandrino’s garage to talk about his custom Belly Tank hot rod. The project started in 2010 when Joe purchased a 150 gallon fuel tank from a WWII P-47 bomber. Then a friend told him a Chevy V8 couldn’t fit and he set out to prove them wrong. The hot rod is registered as a 1957 Chevy four-door which makes it the lightest in the world at only 1,100 lb. The powertrain consists of a Chevy 350 ci V8, Muncie four-speed manual (shifter located between driver’s legs) and a rear end with 3.07 gears. Since there is no room for a radiator the engine is kept cool using two Bus heater cores under the car while the coolant is held in the frame. The suspension comprises of a Austin-Healey Sprite front and Neuspeed coilovers in the back. Joe also built a 1963 Ferrari with a Chevy V8.

Source: RoadHeads