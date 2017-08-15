Toyota 86 with a Twin-Turbo V6

Professional drifter Yoichi Imamura competes in D1 Grand Prix in this unique Toyota 86 for the 2016-2017 seasons. Under the hood sits a 4.1 L 1GR-FE V6 featuring CP pistons, Carrillo rods, TODA Racing camshafts, and two Garrett GTX3067R turbochargers. The built V6 produces 986 horsepower (1,000 PS) on Sunoco 260 GT Plus fuel (104 octane/ 110 RON octane). The engine is connected to a Quaife six-speed sequential transmission with a Ogura Racing Clutch 1000F clutch. The coupe rides on a DG-5 adjustable coilover suspension and stops thanks to Project Mu disc brakes.

Source: Yoichi Imamura FB page and D1GP.co.jp