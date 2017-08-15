For Sale: 1981 Fairmont Wagon with a 514 ci Super Cobra Jet V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

1981 Fairmount Wagon with a 514 ci Super Cobra Jet V8

This 1981 Ford Fairmont Wagon is for sale on eBay with no reserve located in Bristol, Pennsylvania. The most obvious modification is the Mustang GT front. Under that sits a 514 ci Super Cobra Jet V8 built by Carol Hines and features aluminum heads, Edelbrock RPM Air-Gap intake, MSD ignition, and 900 cfm carburetor. The combo is good for around 650 horsepower. The transmission is a C6 automatic with a 2500 stall converter connected to a new driveshaft and 9″ rear end with Detroit Locker and 3.50 gears. Upgrades under the car include frame connectors, tubular K-member and rack, tubular lower control arms up front and 4-link with panard bar out back. Wilwood disc brakes and QA1 coilovers are found on each corner.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn a commision when a product is purchased from this link) via BangShift

