2000 Insight with a K20 Inline-Four

The first generation Honda Insight rolled out of the factory with a hybrid powertrain that produced a combined 80 horsepower thanks to a 1.0 L ECA1 inline-three and 10 kW electric motor. However this 2000 Insight is powered by a 2.0 L K20A inline-four that produces 217 horsepower and 152 lb-ft of torque. A vast improvement for a car that weighs 1,878 lb. The engine was installed using Innovative engine mounts and features Injector Dynamics 725 cc injectors, AEM fuel rail and regulator, and Hondata K-Pro ECU. The transmission is a six-speed manual from an Integra DC5 Type R with a lightweight flywheel, Stage 2 clutch connected to custom Acura RSX axles.

Source: davesanborn.blogspot.com