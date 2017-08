Rich Bosch purchased this 2009 Saturn Aura with 100,000 km (62,137 miles) and after driving it for another 250,000 km (155,342 miles) the six-speed CVT transmission started to have issues. The best solution was to swap it along with the 2.4 L LE5 Ecotec inline-four and interior from a 2009-2010 Aura with fewer miles. Watch as Rich and his team completes the project in a weekend.

Source: Deboss Garage