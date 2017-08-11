1969 Firebird with a 400 ci V8

Roadkill is back and this time Mike Finnegan builds his Dream Car, a 1969 Pontiac Firebird to compete at One Lap of America race. The goal was to completely overhaul the Firebird in three days and to accomplish that he would need every bit of help from David Freiburger, Tony Angelo, and friends at Diversified Creations. The Firebird originally came from the factory with a 350 ci V8 and Muncie four-speed but they opted to rebuild a 400 ci V8 the previous owners were going to install. The car also needed work on the fuel, exhaust, steering, and suspension if it was going to finish the grueling race. Enjoy as team resurrects this classic and races it.

Source: Roadkill