Garage Built F1 with a Custom Toyota V12 – Update 8

Home-built F1 race car with a V12 from 2 Toyota 1JZ inline-six engines

Our favorite home-built V12 project is back with another update. Since our previous update the nose cone has been reworked which allows it to pivot forward making it easier for the driver to get in and out. The shifter and linkage is complete along with the rear wing. The builder modified the rear wing so that it could hold electronics and controllers inside. As we mentioned before the twin-turbo custom V12 was sent to Nth Moto in Shakopee, Minnesota for some extra help. After some programming work we should see it run. For more photos please view the photo album or album list.

Source: Reddit

