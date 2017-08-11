For Sale: 1980 Pinto Wagon with a 302 V8

This 1980 Ford Pinto wagon is for sale in Allentown, New Jersey with an asking price of $7,900. The car features a Ford Windsor 302 ci V8 from a 1977 Mustang II Cobra with an Edelbrock intake, Holley 650 carburetor, Crane camshaft, and MSD Pro distributor. Behind the V8 sits a Performance clutch, five-speed manual transmission from a 1999 Mustang and 8.8″ rear end with 3.73 gears from a Ford Explorer. The car also features traction bars, fiberglass hood, power steering, manual disc brakes front and rear behind a set of 17″ Cobra wheels.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via BangShift