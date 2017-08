ScottieDTV interviewed Mike Heim from Quality Custom Rides about his custom 1967 Camaro at 2017 NSRA Street Rod Nationals. Although Mike had the idea of the Camaro when he was young it wasn’t until Matt and Shane Corish approached him about using one of their custom LSx V12 engines did he decide to build it. You can see more photos and details here and here or listen to the V12 engine here and here.

Source: ScottieDTV