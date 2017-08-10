1970 Toyota FJ40 with a LSx V8

Jonathan Ward took ICON’s newest creation, a 1970 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 for a drive. Power comes from an all-aluminum LSx V8 connected to a 4L65E automatic transmission. Unfortunately Jonathan doesn’t give too many details about the engine so it is very difficult to know exactly what model it is. ICON lists two engine options on their website, 390 hp/420 lb-ft and 450 hp/470 lb-ft with both being 5.7 L displacement and 10.1:1 compression. Behind the transmission sits an Atlas II transfer case connected to a Dynatrac Dana 44 up front and Dana 60 in the rear both running 4.09 gears.

Source: Jonathan Ward