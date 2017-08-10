Black Smoke Racing Mercedes W203 Drift Wagon Update

Mercedes W203 drift wagon with OM648 turbo diesel inline-six

Since our previous article Black Smoke Racing has continued to develop their Mercedes W203 Wagon drift machine. One of the most obvious changes is the 2012 W204 Black Edition body kit. Under the hood still sits a Mercedes 3.2 L OM648 diesel inline-six however it now holds modified factory pistons, custom camshafts, and custom injectors. The team also switched from a single Holset HX40 turbocharger to a compound twin-turbo system capable of 4.5 bar (65.2 psi) or 750 horsepower using a Holset HX27 and Holset HX50 turbocharger. The drivetrain still consists of a TEXracing T101 four-speed manual and Toyota Supra rear end.

Source: Black Smoke Racing FB page

