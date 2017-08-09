2000 Forester with a Turbo 2.3 L Flat-Four

This 2000 Subaru Forester just keeps getting faster thanks to owner Scott Diver and his coworkers at Ichiban Imports. It was previously powered by a de-stroked 2.35 L EJ25 flat-four that made 519 horsepower to the wheels on 29 psi of boost and nitrous. Then Scott built a new 2.3 L EJ-series flat-four with a EJ207 block (JDM WRX STI) with a Precision 6062 turbocharger. Running on 30 psi of boost, E85 fuel, and being controlled by a Haltech Elite ECU it makes 603 horsepower to the wheels. Behind the engine sits a WRX STI six-speed transmission. At the drag race recorded below the Forester best quarter-mile was 10.428 sec at 138.88 mph.

Source: Ichiban Imports FB page and MotiveDVD