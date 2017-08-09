Nissan S14 with a Toyota V12

Jaron Olivecrona ran a Nissan RB-series inline-six in his S14 for several years but wanted to change things up for next season. Hartley Engines in New Zealand is building him a very potent Toyota 1GZ-FE V12. The engine will feature CNC ported heads, custom camshafts, larger valves, and custom pistons raising the compression to 13.5:1. One of the nicest pieces Hartley is making is billet intake manifolds that will connect to individual 45 mm throttle bodies. A Peterson 4-stage dry sump will keep the engine lubricated while a Link G4+ Thunder ECU will control everything. The drivetrain uses a TTi six-speed sequential transmission and R230 rear end with Nismo 2-way LSD.

Source: Olivecrona Drift Motorsport