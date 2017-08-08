Electric Lotus Evora Races Time Attack – Part 6

Speed Academy is back with another update on Sasha Anis‘ amazing electric Lotus Evora. Since their previous video Sasha took his creation to CSCS time attack race and was fast enough to take 1st in class and 3rd overall even without power steering. The car also received several improvements such as driving modes. The modes allow Sasha to easily switch between a set of programmed controls for cooling, power steering, power delivery, and traction control. Listen as Sasha explains the new driving modes and then watch as he takes the Evora around the track.

Also enjoy the first time at the drag strip where it ran 11.54 sec at 123.6 mph.

Source: Speed Academy and Onpoint Dyno