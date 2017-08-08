1969 Charger Wrapped Around a 2016 Challenger Hellcat

Cleveland Power & Performance in Columbia Station, Ohio built a custom 1969 Charger they call “Reverence” and it merges the Chargers classic looks with modern Dodge technology. Instead of stuffing the powertrain, suspension, and interior into the 1969 Charger they decided to just install the Charger’s body over a 2015 Challenger SRT Hellcat. The Charger now has a supercharged 6.2 L HEMI V8 that produces 707 hp (527 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear end with 2.62 gears. The project still needs body work and paint but the performance is on display in the videos below.

Source: Cleveland Power & Performance via Piotr