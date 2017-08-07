For Sale: 1984 Cherokee with a Supercharged Chevy V8

This 1984 Jeep Cherokee Pioneer is for sale in Phoenix, Arizona with a price of $18,500 or trade. Power comes from a crate Chevy 350 ci V8 with a B&M 144 ci supercharger and Edelbrock 750 cfm carburetor. The drivetrain consists of a Turbo 350 automatic transmission and Jeep 4WD with a Posi rear end. The Jeep still retains air conditioning, power steering, and power brakes.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via BangShift