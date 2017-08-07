Lamborghini Gallardo with a Turbo 2JZ

A short video is making the rounds showing what appears to be a Lamborghini Gallardo with a 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six and single turbocharger. There is little information on the project besides what can be seen in the video. No word if the project is retaining the AWD system or will be converted to RWD. I also read a few comments stating the engine has “Kuwait” written on it and the car was a salvage but I was unable to prove. If anyone knows more about this project please contact us or leave a comment.

Source: Sultan Hamdi