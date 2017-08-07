VW 412 with a Porsche 911 Engine Update

When we last wrote about this Volkswagen 412 over a year ago the car was without a powertrain. Since then the owner has finished building the Porsche 3.2 L flat-six and installed it along with a 930 Turbo five-speed transaxle and two turbochargers. I can’t wait to see a video of this project and hear that twin-turbo power plant. For more build photos please visit the project’s FB page.

Source: VW Porsche 612 RS FB page and VW Norge (build thread in Norwegian)