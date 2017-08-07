VW 412 with a Porsche 911 Engine Update

When we last wrote about this Volkswagen 412 over a year ago the car was without a powertrain. Since then the owner has finished building the Porsche 3.2 L flat-six and installed it along with a 930 Turbo five-speed transaxle and two turbochargers. I can’t wait to see a video of this project and hear that twin-turbo power plant. For more build photos please visit the project’s FB page.
Source: VW Porsche 612 RS FB page and VW Norge (build thread in Norwegian)
2 Comments
Manks
This is without a doubt one of my favourite projects on this site.
The attention to detail, all the swapped elements, the quality of work, and the choice of vehicles to play with.
It’s the type of thing I would personally build if I had the means.
swaptastic
The owner has done a great job and as you stated really worked on the small things.