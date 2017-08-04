For Sale: 1965 VW Beetle with a Turbo EJ25

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1965 Volkswagen Beetle is for sale on eBay in Damascus, Oregon with a reserve. The project was completed in 2013 by an employee at Radium Engineering. Power comes from a 2.5 L EJ-series flat-four with a EJ25 block, Port Flow heads, Crower 264 camshafts, RC 1000 cc injectors, Garrett GT3076R, and AEM ECU. Behind the engine sits KEP twin-disc clutch and flywheel connected to a Rancho Pro Drag VW transaxle with aluminum spool and Saw HD axles. Underneath the car is a KCW narrowed 4″ beam, Sway-A-Way HD springs, QA1 struts, and Wilwood four-piston disc brakes.

Source: eBay via The Drive