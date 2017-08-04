Mazda RX-8 with a VQ37VHR

Rak Garage a unique Mazda RX-8 for one lucky Polish customer to drift in. The company has spent the past 10 months upgrading every major component on the sports car. For power they installed a 3.7 L VQ37VHR V6 which produces 350 horsepower (261 kW) at 7,000 rpm and 269 lb-ft (365 Nm) of torque at 5,200 rpm from the factory. The drivetrain consists of a FS6R31A six-speed manual from a Nissan 370 with a Spec clutch connected to a Nissan 350Z rear end. Steering was improved thanks to a BMW E36 rack, Funo Auto Tuning angle kit and ISC coilovers.

Source: Rak Garage FB page via Piotr