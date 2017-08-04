Cayman with a Stroked 4.2 L Flat-Six



Road Scholars in Durham, North Carolina set out to build a unique Porsche Cayman they call the “Cayman GTR”. They started with a 2008 model which they widened the quarter panels and doors to make their own custom wide body. They finished off the exterior with a custom rear bumper, GT3RS front clip, GT3RS Cup Car carbon fiber front lip, and GT4 carbon fiber wing. Underneath the sports car is a full Cup Car suspension, Bilstein dampers, and GT3RS six-piston calipers and ceramic two-piece rotors. Behind the driver sits a 3.8 L flat-six that was stroked to 4.2 L by Vision Motorsports in California. The engine features X51 heads and larger injectors and produces 400 horsepower to the wheels on 93 octane. The Cayman runs a factory transaxle but with upgraded axles and clutch.

Source: Road Scholars FB page and The Smoking Tire