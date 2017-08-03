1965 C10 with a Supercharged LSX

This 1965 Chevy C10 truck is about to complete its restomod overhaul thanks to The Roadster Shop. They company started by installing one of their Fast Track C10 chassis that features Corvette C6 spindles, a 4-bar rear suspension and Baer disc brakes on every corner. Then they moved on to installing a 454 ci LSX V8 built by Evolution Race Development that will produce 1,200 horsepower. The engine features a Kenne Bell 4.7 L Mammoth supercharger capable of producing 30 lbs of boost and 1,800 horsepower. The team also installed an ice box and methanol injection system to keep the charged air cool. Rounding off the drivetrain is a Bowler Performance T-56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission and Strange Engineering Ford 9″ rear end.

Source: Roadster Shop (more photos) via Piotr