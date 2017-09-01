RWD Suzuki Swift with a Turbo Inline-Four

This Suzuki Swift project started in 2010 when the Swedish owner deciding that he wanted a turbocharged engine sending power to the rear wheels instead of the front. To carry out his goal the owner needed to build the car from the ground up and register it as an “amateur build vehicle” to pass regulations.

The project started with the Swift being completely stripped to the outer shell. Then he built a custom tube chassis with BMW E30 suspension in front and back. The factory Suzuki steering was carried over.

Power comes from a balanced 1.3 L G13B inline-four with stock bore and stroke. Inside you will find a knife-edge G13B crank, Venolia 8.5:1 forged pistons, Pauter forged rods, and 15 mm aluminum girdle.

On top of engine is a ported G13B head with custom camshafts with 270-degree duration. The head uses larger Saab 9-3 valves and guides, Volvo race springs, Volvo V70 lifters, and 660 cc injectors.

On the dyno the engine produced 355 horsepower at 8,100 rpm thanks to four MSD 8245 ignition coils, VEMS ECU, and Garret GT2871R turbocharger making 25.7 psi of boost. It also made 260 horsepower to the wheels on 23.2 psi of boost.

Behind the engine sits a BMW Getrag 265 manual transmission with a Tilton clutch. To get the BMW transmission to work the front part of the bellhousing was replaced with the Swift bellhousing. Out back sits a BMW E28 M535 rear end with the gears changed from the factory 2.91 to 4.10.

In the end very little of the original Swift was left, with only the body and the steering being carried over. Judging by the owner’s comments it seems all the custom work was worth it.

Source: TeamSwift (build thread) via Piotr