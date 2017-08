Tom’s Turbo Garage is back with another episode on his Galant engine swap. If you are unfamiliar wit this series Tom is replacing the the 2.0 L 4G63 turbo inline-four in his 1991 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4 with another 4G63 from an Eagle Talon along with rebuilt transfer case and transmission. In this episode he cleans up the dirty parts and engine bay along with recommended techniques and products to do it.

Source: Tom’s Turbo Garage