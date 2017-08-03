Toyota 86 with a BMW V10

The World’s first V10 powered Toyota 86 is being built by Zoom Garage located just outside of Melbourne, Australia. The car will compete in World Time Attack Challenge 2017 in the Open Class piloted by Brett Dickie. The engine is a 5.0 L S85B50 V10 taken from a BMW M5 E60/E61 that produces 500 horsepower at 7,750 rpm and 384 lb-ft of torque at 6,100 rpm. This will make for an interesting race car and one we will be following.

Source: Zoom Garage FB page via Piotr