1966 Mustang with a Nascar V8

Mike Maier has been working on his 1966 Mustang for the past 12 years. Each year the Mustang becomes faster thanks to Mike’s background in performance suspension fabrication at his company Mike Maier Inc in Livermore, California. The Mustang originally came with a 289 ci Windsor V8 however now holds a Roush Yates Nationwide Nascar crate engine. The high-revving 357 ci V8 makes 750 horsepower and 580 lb-ft of torque through a four-barrel carburetor and features a dry-sump system. The Mustang rides on Mike’s custom suspension that he has been tweaking over the years. The rear features a rocker arm 3-link rear suspension.

Mike’s Mustang doesn’t sit around looking pretty. It sees plenty of road and autocross racing.

For those wanting improved performance Mike offers a lot of great videos on his Youtube channel.

Source: Mike Maier Inc and The Hoonigans