For Sale: 1955 Chevy with a LSx V8

This 1955 Chevy 3100 truck is for sale on eBay in Epsom, New Hampshire. The truck rides on a Chevy C10 chassis with air suspension. The engine is a 5.3 L Vortec V8 connected to a 4L60E automatic transmission from a 2006 Silverado. The engine features long tube headers and the transmission is controlled via a new Modern Vintage Systems stand-alone wiring harness. From there power goes through a new driveshaft to a GM 12 bolt rear end with new Eaton Posi LSD and 3.73 gears. Other upgrades include new windsheild, new radiator, CPP Delux Trac bar, CPP master brake booster and front disc. The owner is open to trades and will ship the car to any state in the contiguous US for free.

