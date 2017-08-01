1968 Charger with a Twin-Turbo V10

This 1968 Dodge Charger called RTR was built by Johan Eriksson at his company Powered by Johan in Sweden. The project has been in the works for several years and taking one look shows you why, every single part has been modified or is a custom one-off. Under the hood sits a built Viper V10 that will easily produce 1,000+ horsepower thanks to two turbochargers. The car rides on a modified C6 Corvette chassis and still retains the rear mounted transmission and IRS rear end. Behind the large custom aluminum rims are Bentley’s largest carbon-ceramic brakes, 420 mm rotors in front with 8-piston calipers and 381 mm rotors in the rear.

Source: Powered by Johan and Powered by Johan FB page