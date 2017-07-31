AWD C3 Corvette Goes 7.545

VTG just set a new Polish drag racing record with their C3 Corvette. Over the weekend the team sent the Corvette down the quarter-mile in 7.545 sec at 279.07 km/h (173.4 mph). They were able to accomplish this feat thanks to a turbocharged Chevy V8 that produces 1,650+ horsepower and a custom AWD drivetrain. The team says there is still more left in the car and they are hoping to take down the European record soon. For more photos and details please read our previous article.

Source: VTG FB page