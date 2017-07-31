Peugeot 205 with a 20B Rotary

This custom Peugeot 205 GTI is piloted by Vincent Foucart and was built many years ago to compete in rally racing. Over the years the car has seen many engines including a BMW V12, custom W12, and even a custom V16 made with four CBR600RR heads. However for the past few years it is powered by a 2.0 L 20B three-rotor. The current engine was built by Pulse Performance Race Engineering featuring their short crank race block and produces 427 horsepower. That power goes through a sequential transmission and then to all four wheels. If you are interested in your own race 20B, PPRE charges $29,550 NZD for a similar setup.

Video of his car racing with the custom V12.

Source: John Hilton via PPRE FB page