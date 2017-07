The last time we saw the K-Swift Dave from Speed Academy bumped into a track wall after the front brakes were lost. Well the issue appears to be solved and owner Kevin Stittle decided to take it back the track. Kevin also upgraded a lot of the car such as better brakes, AEM digial dash, OS Giken LSD, and Nitto NT01 tires. The K20 also had some work done on the intake system and now produces 238 horsepower to the wheels.

Source: Speed Academy via Piotr