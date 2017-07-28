1946 Chevy Truck with a Prius Powertrain

When someone gives you a free Toyota Prius what are you supposed to do? Well you can do what Hoopie’s Hot Rods in Ohio did and install it under a 1946 Chevy truck. The builder was originally going to install the truck body over the 2002 Prius unibody/chassis however it soon became clear this method was not going to work. After pondering solutions it was decided to cut the front clip off the truck frame and the back half of the Prius unibody. Then welded the truck frame to the Prius unibody using steel supports. After solving a few more issues the truck is driving around getting better gas mileage than any other ’46 Chevy ever has, no one the wiser it’s powered by a 1.5 L 1NZ-FXE inline-four and CVT transmission. For more details and photos please view the project’s build thread.

Source: EcoModder (build thread) and Hoopie’s Hot Rods