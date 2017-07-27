Turbo LSx Powered Malibu, Chevette, and Two S-10s

Dario is back with another episode of his Extreme Cheapskates series to talk about his Malibu, Chevette, and two S-10s that he built. Very little is said about the Malibu except the converter is struggling and he is switching to different tires. Even with these issues it was able to go 10.90 sec at 129.05 mph. Then he goes on to talk in detail about his Chevette with a twin-turbo LSx V8. After that he talks about an S-10 truck and S-10 Blazer with turbo LSx engines he built.

Source: The House of Boost