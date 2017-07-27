For Sale: 1986 Jaguar XJ with a Big-Block V8

If anyone is interested in building their own Draguar then this 1986 Jaguar XJ might be for you. It’s for sale in Edgerton, Wisconsin with an asking price of $4,500. The factory engine and transmission was replaced with a 454 ci big-block V8 and TH400 automatic transmission from a 1987 GMC Suburban. Although the Jaguar has gained more power it has lost some comfort. If you are planning on picking up more than one friend you might want to install some rear seats and carpet. However if you plan on drag racing this beast than it might want to keep it the way it is.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via OppositeLock