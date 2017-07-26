Nissan S13 with a GTR Powertrain

Jason Ruby has been running a GTR engine in his Nissan Silvia for several years. However he realized to take the car to the next level he needed to convert to an AWD system. Under the hood sits a 3.0 L RB-series inline-six consisting of a RB25 head and RB30 block. It produces 872 horsepower to the wheels thanks to a Garrett GTX4202R turbocharger making 32 psi of boost and a Haltech Platinum Pro ECU. As mentioned before power goes through a PPG five-speed dog box into an AWD system from GTR parts. At the most recent event the car had a best ET of 9.507 sec and best top speed of 157.34 mph.

A few videos I found of Jason’s Silvia before the AWD setup.

Source: MotiveDVD and FullBoost