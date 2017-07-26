1977 Celica with a Turbo 1UZ

Mike Gesselle affectionately calls his 1977 Toyota Celica “Slimer”. Under the lime green hood sits a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 with a 78 mm turbocharger. The combo is good enough to get down the quarter-mile in 11.79 sec at 118 mph. Mike could easily turn the boost up for better times but this was built to be mainly a street driven hot rod. Behind it sits a five-speed manual transmission from a Supra connected to a shortened Ford 8.8 rear end with 3.73 gears.

