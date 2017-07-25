Miata with a Snowmobile Engine

This 1991 Mazda Miata called “Balto” was built by Evil Genius Racing in Davis, California to compete in LeMons racing. The original motor was sold when the team purchased the car and is now powered by a two-stroke 700 cc inline-three taken from a Yamaha Mountain Max snowmobile. The CVT transmission was also taken from the snowmobile and the entire powertrain weighs only 85 lb. The only drawback is the engine still has a pull start which means the team is out of luck if the engine shuts off on the track. If you want to read about how the car was built please view the build thread.

Source: Track Tuned