The owner of this Honda S600 came to Maztech in Melborne, Australia for some work. The small car is powered by a 2.0 L F20C inline-four from a S2000 that produces slightly less than 200 horsepower to the wheels through individual throttle bodies. Behind that sits a six-speed manual transmission also from a S2000 and solid axle with four-link rear suspension.

Source: MotiveDVD and Leo Thanks