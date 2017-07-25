1JZ Powered Jaguar E-Type at the Drag Strip

Nick and Charlie Seward’s unique 1966 Jaguar E-Type went to Santa Pod Raceway’s Dragstalgia 2017 event to see what it could do. The 1JZ inline-six’s 478 horsepower and 490 lb-ft of torque on 23 psi (1.6 bar) of boost was good enough to set a new personal best of 11.03 sec at 129.04 mph. It was also enough to sheer the studs on the rear drivers-side wheel and twist a driveshaft. For more videos of the Jaguar please visit our previous article.

Source: Charlie’s Classic & Custom Body & Paint Shop and Mk1Kieran