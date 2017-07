Engine Masters wanted to see just how much power their turbocharged 5.0 L V8 was making inside the Rotsun. The team dyno’d the engine with and without the Ford Power Stroke turbocharger and found the junkyard turbo and custom plumbing increased the engine’s output significantly. The naturally aspirated version made 277 horsepower and 312 lb-ft of torque. However on 15 psi of boost, it made 550 horsepower and 617 lb-ft of torque.

Source: Engine Masters