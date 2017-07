This 1993 Mazda RX-7 was built to do one thing, go fast in a straight line. The rotary engine was pulled to make room for a built 2.0 L 4G63 inline-four that produces 1,100-1,200 horsepower. It makes 4-digit power thanks to an 80 mm turbo that makes 65 psi of boost and a nitrous system. I don’t know what type of rear end but the transmission is a Powerglide two-speed automatic.

Source: 1320 Video and Urban Hillbilly Videos