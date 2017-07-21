VW Golf with a Turbo 2.0 L

This Volkswagen Golf Mk1 was built by Forge Motorsport in Gloucester, UK. The company started the project’s second phase in March with the goal being more power, less weight, and new racing livery. Always a good recipe for improvement. The engine is a 1.8 T inline-four bored and stroked to 2.0 L (2008 cc). The engine uses an AGU block, 2.0 L TFSI crank, JE pistons, and Integrated Engineering Tuscan rods. It produces 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque thanks to a Owen Developments GBT-5465-HTA turbocharger. From there power goes to a VW O2M six-speed manual transmission with a Golf G60 flywheel and Sachs clutch to a Wavetrac differential. They further improved performance with a lot of carbon fiber and composite materials resulting in an estimated weight of 1,763-1,818 lb. For more photos and details please read Speedhunters’ article.

Source: Forge Motorsport, @Forgemotorsport, and Speedhunters