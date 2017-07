The MG Magnette ZB came from the factory with a 1.5 L B-Series inline-four that produces 64 horsepower. However this 1957 model has and engine and drivetrain made by Ford and taken from a Mustang GT. Under the hood sits a carbureted 302 ci Ford V8 that produces significantly more than the factory engine did. Behind that sits a five-speed manual transmission and Ford 8″ rear end.

Source: eBay via MG Exp