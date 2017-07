A team of enthusiasts in Central Florida are working on installing a VW VR6 into a 2000 Mercedes C 230 Kompressor. The project started when the factory 2.3 M111 inline-four overheated and damaged the cylinder head. So far the owner has converted the oil pan to a rear sump and made a prototype adapter plate out of wood to connect the VR6 to the factory Mercedes 716.668 six-speed manual transmission. Follow the project’s progress in the build thread.

Source: VWVortex