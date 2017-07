This Toyota MR2 SW20 was built by BYP Racing and Developments in Australia. The little car still retains a four-cylinder engine however it was made by a competing manufacturer. The built 2.4 L K24 inline-four produces 603 horsepower thanks to a Garrett GTX3582 turbocharger. Power goes through a Honda five-speed transmission with Gear X 1-4 drag gearset. You can watch what that combo in a 1138 kg vehicle can do at the strip.

Source: BYPMR2 and 1320 Video